Singapore’s Vivian Balakrishnan meet with Nordic Embassies on Arctic developments

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Singapore, Vivian Balakrishnan, attended a breakfast at the Norwegian Ambassador, Eivind Homme’s, residence together with the Ambassadors of all the Nordic countries.

The Nordic Embassies counted Embassy of Denmark-, Sweden-, Finland-, Norway- and Iceland in Singapore. Further, Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State, and Sam Tan, Special Envoy for Arctic Affairs attended the meet-up.

The Minister and the Nordic Ambassadors had “a good conversation about developments in Europe and the Arctic” of which Singapore have been an Observer at the Arctic Council since 2013.

Norwegian Embassy in Singapore said the enriching and friendly dialogue was highly appreciated while Vivian Balakrishnan stated the Nordic countries to be close friends and partners of Singapore in areas of research, development, digital technologies, and maritime sectors.

The Minister further expressed gratitude towards the Nordic Ambassadors and their countries’ continued support of Singapore’s Observer-ship at the Arctic Council.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/NorwayinSG