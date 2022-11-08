Celebrate Independence Day and Christmas Devotion with Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur

The Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur has announced to be organizing an Independence Day event on Monday 5 December and a Christmas Devotion/Christmas Caroling event on Thursday 8 December with Jyrki Markkanen, the visiting travel priest of Southeast Asia.

Both events will be held in the evening at the Ambassador’s office.

The Embassy welcomes all Finns living in Malaysia and adds that the event is intended for adults although children are also welcome.

Registration is kindly advised and you can do so by emailing: maria.rode@formin.fi

