Six Chinese arrested in Thailand for working illegally

According to Thai immigration officials, six Chinese have been arrested for illegally working at a factory in Chon Buri Province while on a tourist visas.

The arrests came on Thursday, April 27, after police raided the factory around 70 kilometers from Bangkok. The police received a tip from locals, that some Chinese managers working at the factory did not have proper paperwork.

When asked to provide work permits, the five men and one woman could not. All six had entered the country on tourist visas.

The six, aged 35-47, were handed over to the police station for working without proper permission.

Thailand, which has witnessed a strong recovery in tourism since late last year, is cracking down on people who overstay their visa and work illegally.

Thailand received 11 million foreign visitors last year, and the government is eyeing 30 million arrivals this year.

Source: e.vnexpress.net