Denmark announces even stricter citizenship restrictions

The Danish government, which already has one of the most restrictive paths to citizenship in Europe, has announced plans for even stricter conditions.

Currently, naturalized citizens can move abroad once their citizenship has been approved by parliament, but due to the changes, applicants for Danish citizenship will have to reside in the country until their citizenship is confirmed through an official ceremony. This process can take up to two years.

The requirements for being granted a Danish citizenship are already restrictive. Candidates are typically required to have been continuously resident in the country for nine years.

Long-term or frequent trips abroad “may affect whether you fulfil the residence requirement,” according to government website borger.dk.

To become a naturalized Dane, candidates must also pass separate language and citizenship tests. Nearly half of candidates have their applications rejected.

Danish rights groups have criticized previous governments for making it increasingly difficult for people to obtain citizenship.

