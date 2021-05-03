Sjømannskirken i Pattaya closed two weeks

According to a recent update from the Sjømannskirken i Pattaya (The Norwegian Seamen’s Church in Pattaya), the church is closed from 28 April for two weeks.

The update reads:

We regret to inform you that the Norwegian Seamen’s Church in Pattaya will be closed for public gatherings and activities for two weeks due to the rise in infections of Covid-19 here in Pattaya.

We have made the decision after consultation from among others, the Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok.

We continue to stay updated regarding the situation and will inform you about possible changes.

If you need someone to talk to, call us. We are still answering the phone. Our phone number is 085-123-9090”

