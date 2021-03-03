Stora Enzo, IKEA, H&M and UNFCC invested €35 million for TreetoTextile’ s demonstration plant

The Finnish eco-friendly packaging company Stora Enso together with Swedish fashion H&M Group, Inter IKEA Group, and LSCS have formed TreeToTextile.

They are constructing a €35 million demonstration plant in Sweden. TreeToTextile offers a new technology to produce biobased textile fibers with a low environmental footprint at an attractive cost level. It is a critical step in the process of making sustainable textile fibers available to all.

The project offers a new technology to enable a new sustainable man-made cellulosic textile fiber. With committed owners: Inter IKEA group, H&M Group, Stora Enso and entrepreneur Lars Stigsson, are united to make sustainable textile fibers available to all.

Sigrid Barnekow CEO of TreetoTextile says – We want to make sustainable fibers accessible to everyone, today is a niche market with too high prices. We have designed a process that will be able to function industrially and cost effectively. The ambition is to spread the technology globally.

Read more about this brandnew project here

