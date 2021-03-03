Ambassador Meeting for Norwegians in Chiang Mai and Nakon Sawan set for 16-18March 2021

The Norwegian embassy in Bangkok is organizing an informal meeting with the Ambassador H.E. Kjersti Rødsmoen in Chiang Mai on Tuesday 16 March and in Nakon Sawan on Thursday 18 March. The Amnassador would like to meet Norwegians for an informal talk about life in these areas of Thailand.

This will not be formal information meetings, but an occasion for informal socializing.

If you are interested in participating, the embassy asks you to sign up as soon as possible and at the latest by Friday 12. March. Please email Ratchani.Prachongthanaset@mfa.no or call her (in English or Thai) on phone (0) 22046557 (between 09:00 and 16:00).

The meeting in CHIANG MAI will take place on Tuesday 16 March. at 15:00 pm at′′ The House by Ginger ” restaurant . Address: 199 Mun Mueang Rd, Tambon Si Phum, Mueang Chiang Mai District.

The NAKON SAWAN meeting will take place on Thursday, March 18. at 11:00 pm at a restaurant in central town.

Well met!