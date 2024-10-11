Stricter family reunification rules hit foreign workers in Finland

Stricter family reunification rules in Finland are expected to hit foreign workers from several countries, including the Philippines and Vietnam. Critics argue for more flexible policies for workers in some areas.

Starting November 1, Finland will introduce stricter family reunification rules, making it harder for low-income foreign workers, including many healthcare workers, to bring their families to the country. The Finnish Immigration Service (Migri) has raised the income requirements, affecting workers like practical nurses from countries such as the Philippines.

Under the new rules, a family with one adult and two children must have a net monthly income of 2,300 euros, up from the current 1,900 euros. Practical nurses, who often earn around 1,860 euros after taxes, will struggle to meet this new requirement, preventing them from reuniting with their families.

While there are exceptions for cases involving children’s welfare, critics argue these rules create obstacles for essential foreign workers. Finland continues to recruit from countries like the Philippines, Vietnam, India, and Brazil to fill labor shortages, especially in healthcare. Advocates are urging for more flexible policies to support international workers who contribute to Finland’s economy.

Source: Yle

Read more from ScandAsia: Applying for Finnish citizenship comes with a higher price tag in 2021