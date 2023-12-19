Finland / General news / Thailand / Vietnam

Finland creates application for foreign employees

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Work Help Finland Application. Photo by Embassy of Finland in Bangkok.

Finland introduced a mobile application, “Work Help Finland” to foreign employees and urged them to download it. The application was created for foreign employees coming to Finland and residing in the Nordic country.

It provides information about employees’ rights and responsibilities as well as access to contact the key parties for help if they suspect they have been mistreated.

According to the the Ministry of the Interior Finland,the content of the Work Help Finland has been translated into 26 languages including Finnish, English, Albanian, Arabic, Bengali, Bosnian, Dari, Spanish, Farsi, Hindi, Kurdish, Mandarin Chinese, Nepali, Portuguese, French, Romanian, Swedish, Somali, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Uzbek, Urdu, Russian, Vietnamese, and Estonian.

Foreign employees working in Finland can download the application for free via Apple App Store and Google Play Store and learn more about its function and their rights in their native language.

Source: Ministry of the Interior Finland

Photo: Embassy of Finland in Bangkok

Related posts:

Work in Finland is now hiring from Thailand, Singapore and Hong Kong Finland launched new Work in Finland website Vietnamese marketer talks about differences between working in Finland and Asia

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *