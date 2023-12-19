Finland creates application for foreign employees

Finland introduced a mobile application, “Work Help Finland” to foreign employees and urged them to download it. The application was created for foreign employees coming to Finland and residing in the Nordic country.

It provides information about employees’ rights and responsibilities as well as access to contact the key parties for help if they suspect they have been mistreated.

According to the the Ministry of the Interior Finland,the content of the Work Help Finland has been translated into 26 languages including Finnish, English, Albanian, Arabic, Bengali, Bosnian, Dari, Spanish, Farsi, Hindi, Kurdish, Mandarin Chinese, Nepali, Portuguese, French, Romanian, Swedish, Somali, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Uzbek, Urdu, Russian, Vietnamese, and Estonian.

Foreign employees working in Finland can download the application for free via Apple App Store and Google Play Store and learn more about its function and their rights in their native language.

Source: Ministry of the Interior Finland

Photo: Embassy of Finland in Bangkok