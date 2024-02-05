The Danish Positive List – A shortcut to life in Denmark

Denmark offers certain professionals an easier way to obtain a work permit in Denmark. The complete list can be found here.

Recently this so called ‘Positive List’ for graduates and skilled workers has been updated by the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration. Now the Positive List includes 72 job titles for people with Higher Education and 38 job titles for skilled workers. .

The Positive List is being updated because of a shortage of skilled workers and highly qualified professionals in Denmark. The shortage can be both regional or national. If a worker is being offered a job on the list and has an educational background, which qualifies them for the position, they can apply for residence and work permit in Denmark through a specific scheme.

The applicant needs to be offered a job, before applying for the work permit. Therefore interested readers should search for jobs online through websites such as workindenmark.dk, jobindex.dk or englishjobs.dk.

The list is updated two times a year, on 1 January and 1 July, or if there is an acute shortage of qualified professionals. Other job titles have been removed from the list, including blacksmiths, automatic technical technicians, electronics technicians, and telecommunications technicians.

The application has a processing fee of 6.290 Danish kroner and a processing time of around one month.