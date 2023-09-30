SWEA Bangkok goes Mexican!

On Friday the 29th of September, SWEA Bangkok organised a Mexican evening at restaurant Mexicano, hotel Rembrandt. Almost 60 persons joined the evening since not only SWEA members with partners were invited, but also relatives and friends.

Most people know that SWEA (Swedish Women Educational Association) is a group of Swedish women or women speaking and understanding Swedish, who all are trying to preserve the Swedish language, traditions and culture, but sometimes they spread their wings and jump out of the box.

On this evening SWEA welcomed many different nationalities and they all had what the Swedes call “Fredagsmys” (Cozy Friday). Mexicano was the perfect venue since Fredagsmys very often consists of just Mexican Tacos.

Swedish food in all its glory, but sometimes it’s a must to try what other countries have to offer, too.

Our guests were welcomed by our Latino musician Bernz Diaz, who entertained us with Latino songs. Normally you will find him at La Rumba at Chatuchak or EM Quartier and the Flamingo Club, just to mention a few places.

While we were sipping Corona beer, Margaritas, Sangria and wine, raffles were sold. We had been lucky to receive many, very generous donations from sponsors and who didn’t want to win a stay at Twinpalms Phuket and Twinpalms Montazure, or SAii Phuket Laguna or at Sathorn Chatrium Residence?

You could also win vouchers for dining at several restaurants and treatments at luxury VitalLife/ Bumrungrad and much, much more. A huge THANK YOU to all our sponsors and in Spanish we would say “Estoy muy agradecida por mis patrocinantes.”

Of course, there is no party in Thailand without photos. Everybody could have his/hers photo taken by 2 young students Noah and Maddie, who took their mission very seriously.

The tables were nicely decorated with flowers in the Swedish colors, an open bar with everything refreshing was ready and a rich buffet, with the most classic Mexican dishes stood turned up tempting us all. A short quiz was prepared and the winner received a bottle of very fine Tequila donated by the Mexican embassy.

While the heat was on inside, outside the rain was pouring down and some lightening and thunder. We were lucky not being outside by the pool as was meant from the beginning.

SWEOR in charge of program had done a great job and we all hope our guests had a pleasant Latino/Swedish party evening.

Thanks everybody for joining us.

Let’s see what SWEA Bangkok will be up to next time, stay tuned friends!