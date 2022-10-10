SWEA hosts “Lucia-train” event for Christmas 2022

SWEA announces to soon initiate this year’s rehearsals for Lucia 2022 and expresses joy of being able to organize a “Luciatrain” without masks or other restrictions.

Come along and sing and create Christmas atmosphere and spread Swedish traditions in Singapore.

SWEA describes Lucia as a wonderful experience that is always equally appreciated.

Although mostly consisting of adults, children from 8 years old who are interested in joining the choir are more than welcome.

You do not have to be a SWEA member to attend, all are welcome.

Information and sign up: https://singapore.swea.org/events/sjunga-i-sweas-luciatag/