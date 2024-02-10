SWEA Bangkok Annual meeting 2024

On February 8th 2024, SWEA Bangkok’s Annual meeting took place at the Swedish Ambassador’s residence.

There were 16 SWEOR that took part in the meeting, since the membership has decreased due to relocation etc. Having enjoyed a glass of bubbles, a light dinner from Mammas Kök (Mum’s Kitchen) and a very interesting presentation by Mrs. Anna Jakenberg Brinck, deputy head at the Swedish embassy.

SWEA Bangkok started as a subchapter to Singapore, but became an independent chapter in year 2000. Soon it will be time to start planning for the next anniversary.

What do we do when we meet?

We have a very active Program group organising both daily and evening activities. We meet for After Work and sometimes we include partners and friends. We celebrate the Swedish specialties days e.g. Semmeldagen, we make excursions, we go power walking, we invite speakers and much, much more.

Our board consists of President, Vice President, Treasurer, Secretary, Program manager, SWEA Professional manager and Communication manager. Usually we meet once a month, except July/August.

We can’t deny that a posting in the board means quite a deal of work, but at the same time we have a lot of fun.

SWEA has a very close collaboration with the Swedish embassy, the Swedish church , the Swedisj/Thai Chambers of Commerce, as well with the Swedish School Organisation in Bangkok, not to confuse with Swedish schools.

The Swedish School Organisation exists since the 1970s. Through the years, the education has taken place at different locations. Since 2023, we teach 2 hours every Saturday morning at St.Andrews school Bearing 107. We teach not only the Swedish language but combine it with some Swedish sports in the big sport hall. We focus on Swedish culture and traditions and teach in a casual and hopefully fun way.

In 2023 SWEA Bangkok sponsored the Swedish Church that is under construction, the Swedish School Organisation and the newly formed Floorball team, consisting of young students from several countries. These boys and girls are now playing in blue/yellow shirts with the SWEA logo on and the goal keepers are well protected with helmets, also donated by SWEA Bangkok.

To become a SWEA gives you many advantages; you will not only be part of SWEA International that today has 70 chapters in 30 countries, you will also profit from seminars, interesting pods, SWEA’s traditional summer dinners hosted by the Swedish chapters and much more.

SWEA International has donated to the organisation Beredskapslyftet (The Emergency lift) helping people from Ukrina to learn the Swedish language so they easier will find work in Sweden. SWEA International also gives out three big scholarships yearly in Literature, Intercultural relations and a scholarship in the Performing arts. Every scholarship give the receiver an amount of 15000 US dollars.

If you are a woman who speaks and understands Swedish, you are very welcome to join us. For working women we have the customised SWEA Profesional with evening activities. Don’t hesitate to contact us.

If you have children who don’t speak much Swedish but want to improve, Swedish children who need to brush up their Swedish, don’t hesitate to let them come and join the Swedish School Organisation. The children have to be 6 years though.

SWEA & The Swedish School Organisation Bangkok welcome you!

Bangkok https//bangkok.swea.org

https//www.ssffbkk.org