SweCham invites members to Brown Bag Lunch’ business meeting

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce invites members to SweCham Brown Bag Lunch’ business meeting on 23 September.

More about the event, SweCham writes:

The objective of this gathering is to offer members a forum to exchange valuable information and insights and discuss issues impacting businesses and current affairs in a high-trust environment.

The meeting will be moderated by the SweCham President Peter Björk. There will be a short 5 minutes briefing of the current affairs by the Chamber, followed by roundtable discussions on current topics that you would like to raise.

Please note that the Chatham House Rule​ applies and of course, please feel free to bring your lunch along and have it during the meeting!

Due to the current restrictions, this event is virtual and only for SweCham members.

Find more information and sign up here