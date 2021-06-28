SweCham launches first fully digital edition of ‘Member Directory 2021’

Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce has launched their first fully digital edition of ‘Member Directory 2021’. The shareable, downloadable, and clickable edition gives you access to valuable business contacts and information anytime and anywhere.

“We are inviting you to increase your company’s exposure, highlight your products and services with cost-effective marketing, and reach out to the Thai-Swedish business community in our ‘SweCham Member Directory 2021’,” SweCham writes.

The digital version will be widely distributed via SweCham’s social media platforms, SEO campaign, and direct email to Swedish expatriates, Swedish companies in Thailand, Thai and foreign chambers of commerce, organizations, and government departments in Thailand, as well as in Sweden.

Early Bird Price until 9 July! Find more information here