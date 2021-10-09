SwedCham collaboration is up for award at the 2021 SICC Award Ceremony & Gala

The SwedCham x Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore collaboration SESG (Sweden – Singapore), which brought together Swedish MNCs and local SMEs, is one of three finalists for the category “Most Transformational Collaboration” at this year’s SICC Awards Gala.

The 6th Annual SICC Awards Gala is hosted on 19 October by the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce and the event will be held as a hybrid event with Ms. Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, as Guest-of-Honour. The results of the 2021 SICC Awards will be announced at the gala and the winners will receive their awards from the Minister.

SwedCham Singapore is inviting you to join the Award Ceremony online as they wait for the results to be announced!

Register for free latest 11 October here