Singapore and Finland sign agreement to mutually recognize IoT security labels

The cybersecurity authorities of Finland and Singapore are the first authorities in the world to agree on the mutual recognition of cybersecurity labels issued by each other and the related procedures, according to this announcement by the Finnish Transport and communication Agency (Traficom).

This cooperation between the authorities will make it easier for Finnish businesses to offer their secure smart devices on foreign markets. It also promotes the information security of smart home devices and helps consumers manage the increasing information security risks.

For Finland, the mutual recognition scheme is all the more significant because Singapore is one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world. Because of the cooperation published on 7 October, products would have met the requirements of both the Finnish Cybersecurity Label and Singapore’s Cybersecurity Label at once, with a single application process.

Uniform requirements allow products or services that meet the security criteria of both labels to be placed on the market in both countries. This facilitates product and service design and helps reduce production costs.

The mutual recognition agreement is based on long-term cooperation in which the authorities have examined and compared the requirements and procedures for issuing cybersecurity labels in Finland and Singapore. The requirements set in the labeling schemes of both countries are based on a European standard, which allows the national labels to also be used in other countries. This means that the Cybersecurity Label opens up new markets for Finnish companies and their secure consumer devices and services. As the labels become more common, the range of secure smart home devices on offer is likely to widen.

“The cooperation with our Singaporean colleagues has been extremely rewarding. We have been able to share our experiences of the key features of smart devices and the main related threats. I am delighted to see our work result in a concrete outcome in the form of a cooperation agreement,” says Deputy Director-General Sauli Pahlman from the National Cyber Security Centre Finland (NCSC-FI) at the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom.