SwedCham HK and partners invite to DE&I Networking Series 

Together with the Canadian and Dutch Chamber of Commerce, the Swedish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong is proud to present a new concept series – Diversity Equity & Inclusion Networking Sessions.

The aim is to create a space for key speakers, companies, and organizations to explore this important & relevant topic, followed by a networking session for our attendees to discuss further.

For the first event of the series on 30 September, the organizations have invited Fredrik Robertsson, the Gender Equality Ambassador of Absolut, who will be speaking remotely.

Absolut is one of the strongest Swedish brands that has been celebrating diversity since 1979. Fredrik will show a 6-minute video as part of the “Express Yourself” campaign followed by a Q&A to hear how this initiative has landed locally after which, guests will be encouraged to network. Drinks and light snacks will be served.

Find more information and sign up here