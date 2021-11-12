Meet Swedcham Treasurer of the Chamber Johan Aledal

Johan Aledal joined the Swedish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong’s Board of Directors over a year and a half ago. Since May 2021 his role has been as the Treasurer of the Chamber and in a recent interview, the Chamber talked to him about his background, what he wishes to achieve as the Treasurer of SwedChamHK, and the most significant benefit of being a member of the Chamber.

Johan Aleda is co-founder of Aventura Group. With operational headquarters in Shanghai, Aventura is listed on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm and Johan Alesa explains that being the CCO of a brand and e-commerce accelerator focusing on the Chinese consumer market means having daily discussions with overseas brand owners related to its collaboration in China.

Johan Aleda lived in Shanghai for nine years before coming to Hong Kong four years ago with his wife and two children.

When asked what he wishes to achieve as the Treasurer of SwedChamHK, Johan Aleda says, “Being the Treasurer means giving support to the SwedCham office and the board, making sure that we have access to correct data to make good decisions. To ease this process, we have developed a dashboard with a simple mindset to put focus on important topics for the past months. Other than that, we make sure SwedCham’s books are kept in good shape, as they always have been.

According to Johan Aleda, the most significant benefit of being a member of the Chamber is that it gives you unique access to a community focused on cooperation and localized sharing, which is a healthy add-on in today’s business climate.

Read the full interview with Johan Aleda by Swedcham Hong Kong here