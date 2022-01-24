SwedCham HK APAC CEO series: A talk with Johan Samuelson, CEO of Electrolux

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong invites its members to join the APAC CEO series: A talk with Johan Samuelson, CEO of Electrolux on 15 February.

More about the event, SwedCham HK writes:

Electrolux​, one of Sweden’s flagship multinational companies, is at the forefront of the appliances industry, employing some 48,000 people globally and with operations throughout the APAC region. During the past decade, the empowered consumer, her needs and demands, have transformed the appliance industry. These demands require manufacturing with increased pace and flexibility, which have, in combination with an ever-changing business environment, provided unprecedented industry challenges – for Electrolux included.

We are very proud to announce that we will have Jonas Samuelson​, Electrolux Group CEO as our guest at the launch of our new SwedCham APAC CEO Series. During the hour with Mr. Samuelson, we will hear how he approaches the global challenges the world is facing today, and how Electrolux is committed to leading the way towards a more sustainable business model for its industry. Mr. Samuelson will give us an insight into how Electrolux’s company strategy has evolved over the past decade and what his top priorities are going forward. We will also find out his views on APAC – how he thinks this region will develop over the coming decade and how Electrolux will leverage its current presence in Asian markets to accelerate growth and prosperity.

The conversation with Mr. Samuelsson will be led by Ms. Reema Bhattacharya​, Senior Political and Regulatory Risk Analyst APAC at Control Risks​.

Find more information and sign up here