SwedCham HK event: “Fashion and supply chain challenges in the light of the pandemic”

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong invites its members to the free event “Let’s Meet – Fashion and supply chain challenges in the light of the pandemic” on 19 April.

About the event, SwedCham HK writes:

Join us for a flexible forum for networking and knowledge sharing.

How do we solve problems with production volatility? Can we decrease the risk and exposure for disruptions in the transportation sector? These are some of the current issues facing the fashion industry – but how do we overcome them? And is there an end in sight?

Welcome to join SwedCham’s first session of Let’s Meet, this time looking into Fashion and supply challenges in the light of the pandemic in Hong Kong, Sweden, and Mainland China.

Be an active participant in a discussion addressing current challenges and issues surrounding supply chains within the fashion industry, including but not limited to:

Hybrid supply chain model – how to benefit from the demand volatility

Production volatility – how to utilize multiple suppliers to minimize the impact

Production in China or move to other markets in Asia

Transportation issues – multiple distributions and logistics companies

Supply chain sustainability and transparency

The discussion will be moderated by Gabriella Augustsson, General Manager at SwedCham with valuable insights from Linda Karlsson, Director at Happy Rabbit, and Linda Bradley, Trade and Investment Commissioner, Business Sweden.

Please register as soon as possible, as it will allow us to plan the session accordingly. For any questions, contact Johanna Baek at [email protected]

This event is exclusive and free of charge for SwedCham Hong Kong members and selected non-members.