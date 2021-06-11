Sign up for SwedCham’s breakfast seminar: Offshore vehicles – fallacies and truths

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong invites you to join their breakfast seminar: Offshore vehicles – fallacies and truths on 22 June at 07:45 – 09:00 at the Nordic Innovation House on Hong Kong Island.

Offshore companies continue to be fundamental to banks, other financial institutions, private equity firms, venture capital investors, and private businesses, to name a few, in structuring corporate, investment and finance transactions. They mitigate risk, reduce multiple taxations, facilitate asset protection and investment diversification and safeguard confidentiality. In recent times, though, scandals involving politicians, multinationals, celebrities, and other high-net-worth individuals exposed through leaks such as the Panama Papers and the Paradise Papers have once again ignited the debate regarding the uses of offshore vehicles.

In this seminar, Peter Vas, a partner at Loeb Smith Attorneys focusing on matters of British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands law, will address some of these scandals and shed light on the manner in which offshore vehicles are routinely and legitimately used in commercial transactions. Peter was recently recognized as a leading offshore lawyer in the Asian Legal Business Offshore Client Choice List 2021 and has been in the legal industry for almost a decade. He provides the British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands law advice to banks, other financial institutions, sponsors, insurance companies, other corporate entities, and private clients to deal with day-to-day legal issues and complex, strategic matters.

