The Nordic Ambassador Round-Table 2022 in Hanoi was a success

The annual Nordic Ambassador Round-Table was proudly held on 31 March at Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, the Nordic Chamber of Commerce Vietnam informs.

The event was attended by the four Nordic Ambassadors, Ambassador of Denmark in Vietnam Kim Højlund Christensen, Ambassador of Finland in Vietnam Keijo Norvanto, Ambassador of Norway to Vietnam Grete Løchen, and Ambassador of Sweden in Vietnam Ann Måwe, together with some key leaders of the Nordic business community in Vietnam.

Topics covered during the dinner focused on the challenges and opportunities spurred by global and domestic developments, the green initiative agenda, and NordCham’s joint endeavors inspired by Nordic experiences and values, and in favor of strong cooperation between the Nordic countries and Vietnam.

The event featured a gastronomic dinner collaboration with exciting Nordic culinary experiences with Head Chef Tung Hoang Co-founder/ Co-owner of T.U.N.G dining & Å by TUNG and Metrople’s Executive Chef Frédéric Boulay​, joining hands with the wine pairing by The Warehouse Vietnam, to give an exclusive and first-time gourmet experience.