Danish sailors priest visited Danish flagged vessel in Hong Kong

The Danish sailor priest Rebecca Holm recently visited the Danish flagged vessel Nakssov Maersk when it docked in Hong Kong.

Rebecca Holm shares that she was well-received by Sean and Captain Morten Jensen and that she brought a Playstation Virtual reality as well as games and a brand new guitar for the crew.

In addition, she also received some completely exclusive souvenirs to take home, “Nakskov Maersk’s very own coffee cup and a Nakskov Maersk mask – yes when you are a sailor priest and top fan of Maersk ships, it’s pretty wild!”, she says.

Moreover, Rebecca Holm notes that it was a pleasure to chat with the crew and see the beautiful ship from the inside.

In other news from the Danish Seamen’s Church in Hong Kong, the church has a lot of good Danish children’s books that they would like to give away for free. There are books for small children and those who are a little older and it’s a great opportunity to practice the Danish language with the children, the church says.

Contact the church to see what books are available or stop by at the Mariners’ Club in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.