Sweden Alumni invite to “Sweden Talks” about the Nobel Prize on 3 Dec

Sweden Alumni Network in Vietnam invites members to Sweden Talks: A Glimpse of the Nobel Prize.

Sweden Talks is an online forum where alumni meet each other and expert speakers from Sweden to have conversations on current and important topics. Sweden Talks are open for all Sweden alumni members – this is an offer for you who have studied in Sweden or participated in any of the Swedish Institute Leadership Programmes.

In this very first Sweden Talk, we meet Education Director Annika Hedås Falk and Project Manager Olof Somell from the Nobel Prize Museum. They will introduce you to the history of the Nobel Prize as well as this year’s Nobel Laureates. You will also find out how to join the outreach programmes of the Nobel Prize, which can be followed from anywhere in the world.

Registration here.