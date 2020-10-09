Nobel Prize winners for 2020



This year, the Norwegian Nobel Committee decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2020 to the World Food Programme (WFP). The World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization addressing hunger and promoting food security. In 2019, the WFP provided assistance to close to 100 million people in 88 countries who are victims of acute food insecurity and hunger.

Other prizes were:

Physics: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the Nobel Prize in Physics 2020 with one half to Roger Penrose “for the discovery that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity” and and the other half jointly to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez “for the discovery of a supermassive compact object at the centre of our galaxy”.

Chemistry: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences gave this years prize to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna for having discovered one of gene technology’s sharpest tools: the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors. Using these, researchers can change the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with extremely high precision.

Medicine: The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine jointly to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice “for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus”. Thanks to their discovery, highly sensitive blood tests for the virus are now available and these have essentially eliminated post-transfusion hepatitis in many parts of the world, greatly improving global health.

Literature: The Swedish Academy, Stockholm, Sweden, awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2020 to the American poet Louise Glück “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal”. Louise Glück made her debut in 1968 with Firstborn, and was soon acclaimed as one of the most prominent poets in American contemporary literature.

