Thai government announced new travel policy regarding COVID19

Thai government announced the latest policies regarding the Coronavirus – Covid 19 situation in Thailand, at the government house, on 12 March 2020.

An hour long press conference gave insight of domestic care and how to handle travelers to Thailand. Doctor Rungrueng Kitpati, consultant and representative of Ministry of Public Health said:

“As the virus situation worsen all around the world, WHO announced this a pandemic situation in the morning. Thai government is prepared to protect citizens and travelers with all information regarding the virus situation, Thailand is currently in the 2nd phase, which means infected people are bringing it into the country. The latest policies are created in order to treat all equally.”

In regard of travel policy, Gen. Anupong Paochinda, Ministry of Interior’s Minister said

“Visa on arrival has been cancelled for certain countries such as Bulgaria, Bhutan, China, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Malta, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia,Taiwan Uzbekistan, Vanuatu.

Visa exemptions for Italy, Korea, Hong Kong passports are cancelled until further notice.

Which means all travelers from mentioned countries and others around the world need to apply for visas from Thai embassies and consulates from originating countries, starting from 13 March – 30 September 2020.”

When applying, addditional documents needed for visa applications are certificates from authorised hospitals / clinics to show the traveler is not infected by Coronavirus / Covid 19.

Dr. Puttipong Punnakan, Minsty of Digital Economy and Society mentioned:

“All air / water / land borders, the immigration are seeking corporations from travelers to download an application on their smartphones on arrival. For anyone who doesn’t have Thai phone number, Thai internet / phone operators are granted unlimited internet package sim cards at 49 THB which last around 14 days.”

“All information we collect is strictly to follow up on the virus situation. Anyone who decides to turn off their phones during this period will meet with Thai authorized officials.”

Travelers proven healthy will be granted entry. Anyone who has symptoms, we ask for your cooperation to stay at a quarantine residence at Suvarnnabhumi Airport for 14 days before consuming your travel plan. Anyone wishes to violate the policy will be sent back to the originating countries.