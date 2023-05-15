Vietnam attends EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Sweden

Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Le Thi Thu Hang, attended the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Stockholm, Sweden organized by Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles on 13 May 2023.

At the forum, Hang shared her perspectives on challenges that economies around the world are facing and emphasized the importance of “cooperation, coordination and connectivity” that countries need in order to approach each problem.

According to Vietnam News, the official affirmed that Vietnam appreciates European partners’ financial commitments on climate change and hopes for their continued support to achieve the net zero emission target.

She also reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitments to the Asia-Europe Partnership, and called on countries to coordinate in resuming activities of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) for peace, cooperation and development.

The aim of hosting the forum is to open opportunities for European and Indo-Pacific countries to discuss ideas and problems, said Josep Borrell.

Moreover, it is for the related countries to strengthen their relationships and cooperation in different sectors, for instance, maritime security.

