China / International relations / Sweden

Sweden fears security threat from China

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment

Lieutenant General Thomas Nilsson, Head of the Swedish Military Intelligence and Security Service said yesterday, 19 February 2024, that the security risks for Sweden has increased lately.
He points to China, Russia and Iran as being the primary countries for Sweden to worry about.

He states that Chinese and Iranian actors may execute activities that aim at national systems, gain access to sensitive information, and influence internal decision-making amid a crisis or in war.

Source: www.breakingthenews.net

Related posts:

Norwegian political party want’s tender process on Chinese drones stopped

About Lærke Kobberup

View all posts by Lærke Kobberup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *