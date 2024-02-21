Sweden fears security threat from China

Lieutenant General Thomas Nilsson, Head of the Swedish Military Intelligence and Security Service said yesterday, 19 February 2024, that the security risks for Sweden has increased lately.

He points to China, Russia and Iran as being the primary countries for Sweden to worry about.

He states that Chinese and Iranian actors may execute activities that aim at national systems, gain access to sensitive information, and influence internal decision-making amid a crisis or in war.

Source: www.breakingthenews.net