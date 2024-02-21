Agreement opens for Swedish jet fighters to the Philippines



The Department of National Defense (DND) of the Philippines announced yesterday that it is finalizing an agreement with Sweden.

The agreement is expected to be concluded and signed in the forthcoming inaugural Philippines-Sweden Joint Committee Meeting, which will be held in March 2024 in Sweden. This is the plan according to DND spokesman Arsenio Andolong, who made a public statement over the weekend.

This agreement primarily concerns the Procurement of Defense Material and Equipment, which would make it possible for Stockholm to offer high level equipment to the Philippines. This includes Saab JAS-39 “Gripen” jet fighter.

Source: businessmirror.com