Sweden, Finland, and Norway ranked first in Freedom House country and Taiwan rated the 7th

The Freedom House’s latest report showed that Sweden, Finland, and Norway were ranked the first as the freest countries out of 210 countries, globally.

Respectively, Taiwan was ranked the second freest country in Asia and ranked seventh place in the world with Germany, Estonia, Chile, Barbados, and Iceland.

According to the Taiwan News, Taiwan scored 38 out of 40 for political rights and 56 out of 60 for civil liberties, yielding an overall score of 94, and it continues to be classified as a “Free” country on the list.

The key indicators of the report are local people’s access to political rights and civil liberties. Also, the sources for the report include on-the-ground research, local contacts, news articles, nongovernmental organizations, and governments, among others.

