Finland supports comprehensive sexuality education in Laos

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland along with Plan International Finland through Plan International Laos and the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) recently signed the Memorandum of Understanding to launch the project “Scaling up Comprehensive Sexuality Education and Improving Reproductive Health Services for Secondary Schools and out-of-school Adolescents” in Paktha District, Bokeo province, Laos.

According to the Lao News Agency, the project’s purpose is to support MoES’s mandate under the Education and Sports Sector Development Plan 2021-2025 to roll out comprehensive sexuality education in secondary schools and reduce dropout due to child marriage and adolescent pregnancy among secondary school girl.

The project will be implemented by other relevant ministries including the Ministry of Health (MoH), Lao Women’s Union (LWU) and Lao Youth Union (LYU), and UN agencies i.e., UNFPA and NPA partners Gender Development Association (GDA) and Promotion of Family Health Association (PFHA).

“We are happy to partner with related ministerial counterparts and civil society organizations to strengthen the capacity of partners to make a just world for adolescents and children, especially girls and young women, to ensure they lead and decide about their bodies and rights,” said Country Director of Plan International Laos, Ms Carol Mortensen.

Source: https://kpl.gov.la/EN/detail.aspx?id=71880