Denmark doesn’t acknowledge Taiwan

It is no longer possible for foreigners from Taiwan to have Taiwan as their origin country on documents in Denmark. Earlier it has been an option, but now it has been changed so it states that the a Taiwanese person is originally from China.

This news was released through a story in the Danish newspaper Berlingske on 24 March 2024. They talked to a woman, Tzu-Jung Liao, who just got her permit to stay and live in Denmark, but as she received her permit it clearly stated that she was registered as a citizen from China. This was a very upsetting moment for her, as she had been told by her partner that Denmark was a very accepting country.

“It feels as if Denmark has forced me into a nationality that I don’t have. I am chocked that a democratic country does this to people,” Tzu-Jung Liao to the Danish media Berlingske.

According to the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) it has actually been a mistake that it was an option to be registered as a citizen from Taiwan due to the fact that Denmark doesn’t acknowledge the island of Taiwan as an independent state.

According to the Taiwan representation office in Denmark there is at least ten people from Taiwan who has been affected by the change.

Source: Berlingske