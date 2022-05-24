How Norwegians in Taiwan celebrated their National Day this May

Norwegian expats in Taiwan were delighted to commemorate their National Day in true style after three years of lockdowns kept them from their annual celebrations.

Their National Day parade was held in Taiwan in front of Lin An Tai’s historic house on Sunday 15 May and their 17 May celebration was highlighted by a Norwegian flag flown from the top of mount Yushan, the highest mountain in Taiwan and Northeast Asia.

Celebrating the freedom and friendship that Norway and Taiwan share, the posting of the flag on this high mountain was symbolic for both countries.

The eventful day was wrapped up with an activity in front of an old house built in the 19th century. It was said to be the most oriental May 17th celebration for expats and Tawianese guests alike, according to the report by Taiwan Digital Diplomacy Association.