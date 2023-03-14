Norway funds hybrid rice farming in Vietnam

Can Tho University and the Global Crop Diversity Trust held a seminar on March 13 to discuss biodiversity development in Vietnam.

The theme of the event is part of a sustainability project that will be launched in Vietnam during 2023-2024. The Norwegian Government has funded the project by 477,460 USD while 310,000 USD comes from institutes and universities.

The project aims to establish a rice seed bank, develop new rice populations and create rice genetic diversity from superior hybrid rice and wild rice to produce high-yield rice varieties that adapts to climate change.

It is set to be launched in eight Vietnamese cities and provinces. Among them is Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Phu Tho, Hanoi, Phu Yen, Gia Lai, Vinh Long and Can Tho.

Besides developing new rice varieties, the project aims to study solutions for climate change. This by streamlining the use of resources such as changing crop structure, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and conserving water resources.

Source: en.vietnamplus.vn