Sweden, Norway, and Finland celebrated Nordic Day in Kuala Lumpur

On 16 March, the three Nordic Embassies of Sweden. Norway and Finland celebrated Nordic Day with a reception in Kuala Lumpur.

The Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur shares that the reception brought together friends and partners from government, business, and civil society.

The event was also grazed by the presence of His Royal Highness Tengku Muhammad Fa-iz Petra ibni Almarhum Sultan Ismail Petra, Crown Prince of Kelantan, and Guest of Honour YB Dato’ Seri Ahmad Faizal bin Dato’ Azumu, the Minister of Youth and Sports.