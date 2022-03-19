Ambassador Juha Pyykkö participated in ‘Women & Pandemic’ event in the Philippines

Last week, Finland’s Ambassador to the Philippines Juha Pyykkö participated in the “Women & Pandemic” event where he presented the closing remarks.

The event was held at the Embassy of the United States in the Philippines and organized by SPARK Philippine and its partners including, but not limited to, the Embassy of Finland in Manila, the Embassy of Sweden in Manila, and the European Union in the Philippines.

The event brought together esteemed women from multiple fields and thought women leaders to share insights and spark discussions on multiple women’s issues tackling the topics of the status of women during the pandemic, women, and sex, women and natural hazards, and women and migration to further understand the role of women in a post-pandemic world.

The discussion was full of inspiring insights from women who are true experts in their respective fields, the Embassy of Finland in Manila said in a statement.

During his speech, Ambassador Juha Pyykkö highlighted, amongst other things, that to achieve equality, men and boys also need to take part in the discussion and do their part, the Embassy added.