Sweden-Southeast Asia Business Summit aims at #reset

Sweden is open for business with Southeast Asia, one of the most dynamic regions in the world, with robust growth figures and increasing wealth for many people, the Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi shared in a recent update.

Around 300 Swedish companies are established in the region, and in recent years Southeast Asian investment in Sweden has grown. The Sweden-Southeast Asia Business Summit #reset is part of the Swedish Government’s investment promotion in the region, focused on the post-COVID-19 reset that is needed in the areas of sustainability and digitization.

Companies in Southeast Asia and Sweden need to be prepared for the new business landscape as global markets begin their recovery.

Team Sweden in Singapore recently hosted the third edition of the Sweden-Southeast Asia Business Summit following two successful gatherings in Singapore (2016) and Kuala Lumpur (2018). Click here to visit the virtual booths that were present at the Sweden-Southeast Asia Business Summit and see what Swedish companies can offer the region.