It’s a wrap – the Embassy of Denmark in Kuala Lumpur is officially closed

It’s a wrap! As of Tuesday, the Embassy of Denmark in Kuala Lumpur is officially closed, and the responsibility for Denmark’s diplomatic relations with Malaysia will be continued from Jakarta.

In the last update to its Facebook page, the Danish Embassy in Kuala Lumpur took the opportunity to thank each and every person who has been a part of their journey in Malaysia since 1958.

As of 1 June, the Embassy of Denmark in Jakarta will take over the responsibility for Denmark’s diplomatic relations with Malaysia. For years, the Embassy in Jakarta has had a regional outreach and responsibility via the accreditation to the ASEAN cooperation.

The Embassy of Denmark in Kuala Lumpur will be closed but at the same time, a new Honorary Consul General of Denmark to Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya has been appointed, Mr. Carl Bek-Nielsen who is also serving as Honorary Consul to Perak. On top of that, Denmark retains Honorary Consuls in Penang, Kota Kinabalu, and Kuching. See more here.

The Embassy of Denmark in Jakarta and the representative structure in the region are looking forward to supporting cooperation, promoting export and investment, and assisting Danish citizens in Malaysia.

The trade promotion will be supported via a regional sector-based structure covering all ASEAN countries. For exports and commercial interests to Malaysia, Head of Trade Mr. Jacob Kahl Jepsen can be contacted at [email protected]

For citizen services, the consular team in Jakarta, in collaboration with all the Honorary Consuls in Malaysia, is ready to help with consular matters in the best possible way. They can be reached at [email protected]