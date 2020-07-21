Sweden supports online learning in Myanmar during Coronavirus pandemic



The Swedish embassy in Yangon announced on 8 July 2020 that they are proud to be among the supporters for online learning in Myanmar during the difficult situation of the Coronavirus pandemic in Myanmar. The statement said:

“Though COVID19 caused shutdown of schools and learning centers, nursing and midwifery schools, across Myanmar continued online learning as added bonus of improving computer literacy. Jhpiego, with the funding support from Access to Health Fund, has equipped midwifery students with digital literacy through online sessions. Sweden is proud to be a supporter of Access to Health Fund.”

