Full electric Porsche now available in the Philippines

Speedlux, luxury cars news announced on 14 July 2020 that the Porsche’s fully electric model, Porsche Taycan is now available regionally in flagship stores in the Philippines.

To support the Taycan’s operation, Porsche Philippines is collaborating with ABB, a Swedish-Swiss multinational technology company, with over 10 years of expertise in the electric vehicle charging market. The Taycan Turbo S utilizes the high-powered ABB DC Charger that can provide up to 175 kW of power. This ABB unit can charge the Taycan Turbo S from 10 percent to 80 percent charge in just 30 minutes, which is good for a range of almost 300 kilometers.

Charging time of around five minutes by using the 175-kW charger can yield up to 65 kilometers of driving range. Each locally built Taycan comes with a Porsche Mobile Charger Connect, an AC charger with a 5-inch touchscreen display, including advanced features such as adjustable current rating, charging history, and PIN lock. The charger can be plugged into any household socket or into an industrial socket for quicker charging time.

The Taycan comes in three models. The Taycan Turbo S can bring up to 761 PS, which speeds up from a standstill to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, and its driving range is rated at up to 412 kilometers. The Taycan is the first production electric vehicle with a system voltage of 800 volts rather than the usual 400 volts for electric cars, enabling the vehicle for quick battery-charging times.

The Taycan is Porsche’s first wholly electric sports car and is constructed at the automaker’s bespoke, CO2-neutral production facility located in Zuffenhausen, Germany. Despite its four-door configuration, the Taycan is a genuine sports car closely related to the well-known Porsche 911.