Deadline 24 June for registration to a Coronavirus Webinar organized by Finnish embassy Bangkok

The embassy of Finland in Bangkok invites all to join a Webinar in a topic of Coronavirus situation in Thailand, Cambodia and Finland update, on 25 June 2020. Registration to participate in the event ends on 24 June 2020. The statement said:

The Embassy is organizing a sequel to the discussion event from a couple of weeks ago, which will update the current corona situation in Thailand, Cambodia and Finland.

Ambassador Satu Suikkari-Kleven, consul Katariina Hautamäki-Huukki and Sebastian Grossmann, the regional director of Finnair in southeast Asia. The webinar chat column has the opportunity for participants to ask questions to speakers.

The Embassy welcomes you to an open debate on Thursday 25 June 2020 at 4-5pm (Thailand time).

The discussion will take place at Microsoft Teams. The language of the discussion is Finnish, except Finnair’s share, which will be held in English.

Please register your enrollment here

