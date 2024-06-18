Danish industry hoping for quick tariff solution

“The Danish pork industry will be hit incredibly hard by potential Chinese restrictions on European meat,” says Ulrik Bremholm, chairman of the trade association Danske Slagterier.

China has threatened EU with tariffs on pork. This comes as a respons to EU debating to place tariffs on Chinese EV’s. This threat has great impact on the Danish pork inustry, as they usually export a great deal of pork to China:

Danske Slagterier is a unit of lobby group Danish Agriculture & Food Council. The Danish Agriculture & Food Council also urges all parties to consider the implications for jobs, food security and production. They hope that a solution can be found before 4 July 2024. This is also the date where the tariffs on imported EV’s is suppose to take effect.

The biggest exporter of pork to China is Spain. Spain has also announced that they are working with EU officials to try and avert damaging tariffs.

Source: Reuters