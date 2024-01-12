The Norwegian market embraces Chinese EV brands

China has become the global producer of drive motors and power batteries, with a 74 percent share in power battery patent applications.

In Norway, Chinese high-end electric vehicles are making a significant impact, resonating with Nordic consumers for their affordability, quality, and alignment with local preferences.

Torje Aleksander Sulland, CEO of Electric Way Norway, hails the rapid development of Chinese car companies and expresses plans to strengthen collaborative efforts further.

In Norway EV’s constitute 90 percent of new car sales. Chinese EV brands exceeded 100,000 units in 2023, capturing nearly 15 percent of the total market.

Christina Bu, secretary general of the Norwegian EV Association, commends Chinese OEMs for their advanced IT functions, particularly well-suited for Norway’s challenging winter conditions.

As Norway becomes a key market for Chinese EV’s, the Southeast Asian country’s dominance in drive motors and power batteries positions it as a leading force in shaping Norway’s electric automotive landscape.

Source: news.cgtn.com