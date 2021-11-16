Applications for International Training Program – Disaster Risk Management is now open

The Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency and SIDA invite relevant stakeholders to apply for the 4th cycle of the International Training Programme in Disaster Risk Management (ITP DRM).

According to the Embassy of Sweden in Manila, this training program is particularly relevant to the Philippines, as the country’s location makes it vulnerable to natural disasters like frequent earthquakes, volcanic eruptions as well as tsunamis, sea-level rise, storm surges, landslides, flooding, and drought. More than 20 typhoons take place every year in the Philippines, five of which are typically destructive, taking a toll on not only infrastructure but also human life.

The ITP DRM targets applicants who are involved in important reform processes at a local or national level, with the following qualifications

● Technical experts and middle management occupying strategic positions in their organization related to their tentative change initiative.

● At least five years of relevant work experience.

● Applicants must be nominated by their organization.

The deadline for applications is 14 December 2021. Find more information here