Swedish delegation proposes new name for Trade Office in Taipei

A 12-member Swedish parliamentary delegation recently embarked on a five-day visit to Taiwan to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Swedish delegation met with President Tsai Ing-wen, Premier Su Tseng-chang, Legislative speaker You Si-kun, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, and other senior government officials, according to a Focus Taiwan report.

The delegation proposed that they rename the “Swedish Trade and Invest Council” in Taipei as “House of Sweden”, with the aim to represent the interests of Sweden in Taiwan in the absence of formal bilateral diplomatic relations, according to Parliamentarian, Kerstin Lundgren. Lundgren also reiterated that “House of Sweden” will indicate that it functions as an agency to promote not just business exchanges but other bilateral links.

In addition, the Swedish delegation held a seminar with a local defense security think tank and met with Swedish business and student representatives and other expatriates before they departed after a successful meeting to ‘scale up’ their office, in their own words.