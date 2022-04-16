SwedCham to open first-ever Chamber of Commerce in the Metaverse

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce in China will be the first-ever Chamber of Commerce to launch operations in the Metaverse, according to this news release.

“We were the first foreign chamber in China to launch digital events at the start of the pandemic, and recently we were the first to launch multilingual tools for all our virtual events. Now we look forward to launching our virtual office in the Metaverse, to once again break barriers and create an interconnected space for all of our members, regardless of their physical location”, says Daniela Ling-Vannerus Cassmer, General Manager at SwedCham China.

So, what has inspired SwedCham to take the step into the Metaverse?

As Omicron is spreading rapidly across China, half of the Chamber team is already on their 3rd week of remote working. Most events have moved online, and many have been postponed. This is a new reality we are facing, but thanks to the evolution of the internet; you will soon be able to virtually join us on our signature SwedCham Factory Tours, celebrate Swedish Midsummer, and take part of seminars highlighting the latest market and regulatory updates! You will get the chance to network with other members or visit our office in Horizon Worlds for a member meeting and Swedish fika.

A metaverse consists of many virtual worlds, always connected – unlike a Teams call that finishes when participants leave the meeting. To log on, it is enough to have a smartphone, although we recommend gearing up with a VR headset for the full immersive experience. SwedCham is also planning to launch a new corporate membership package exclusive to Metaverse-members.