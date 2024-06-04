Swede on motorbike-stealing spree in Thailand

A Swedish tourist went on a motorcycle-stealing spree in Pattaya, Thailand on early Sunday morning. Afterwards he crashed into several cars and injured himself. Pattaya police identified the man as a 34-year-old Swedish national through CCTV footage.

The footage showed the man running towards a motorcycle taxi, which the owner had left outside a stole while buying something. The man then sped away.

The taxi driver told local media, that the man had tried to wave him down earlier, but he hadn’t stopped as the driver found, that seemed unstable and erratic. The driver tried chasing him, but he wasn’t successful.

Allegedly, the Swede then drove the stolen motorbike around Pattaya before he stole another motorcycle. While driving the second stolen motorbike he then crashed into several cars and injured his head.

He then went to a random hotel, where he asked for help from the hotel security guards. He told them, that he had been attacked, but the guards called the police as they didn’t believe him.

Currently, the Swedish man is held custody and will be tested for illegal drugs and interviewed by the police authorities.