Norwegian man arrested for overstay in Thailand

A 62-year old Norwegian was arrested on 27 March 2024 in the Cha Am district for overstaying his visa. He is formally accused of “being a foreigner who entered and remained in the Kingdom without permission.” The arrest was made as part of a bigger operation by Petchaburi Immigration with the name “X-Ray Risk Area/High Risk Foreigners.”

One day later a Thai national from Yasothon Province was arrested and charged with failing to report the residence of foreigners. Furthermore, a 40-year old Thai national was arrested earlier this month in Chiang Mai province for employing foreigners without work permits.

Recently Thai authorities have cracked down on illegal foreigners in an effort to enforce immigration laws. The arrests of Thai nationals bring attention to the authorities’ wish for locals to report foreign nationals, as they can contribute to the country’s immigration control.

Source: Hua Hin Today