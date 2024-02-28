Swedish, Thai and British drug gang members arrested

Three people of Swedish, Thai and British nationality were arrested Tuesday 27 February 2024 as police catch Costa del Sol-based gang, which has allegedly sent drugs to European countries through parcels via courier companies. The gang mainly traded hashish and has been investigated by the local police, the Guardia Civil in Mijas, since last summer.

The police found out the drugs were being stored at one of the courier companies the gang used, where the drugs were stored until they were sent in containers with furniture. Police intercepted a van which stored several large boxes, packed as household goods, containing 398 kilograms of hashish. Furthermore the police found 123 grams of marijuana buds, 17 grams of MDMA and 20 grams of cocaine when searching the same company.

The three arrested members hid in a hotel in Estepona in the Malaga province in Spain at the time. They have already been brought to court and have received their prison sentences. Three other individuals are currently being investigated.

